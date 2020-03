This content was published on March 27, 2020 7:54 PM

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel during a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the NATO summit in Watford, Britain, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during a phone call on Friday to explore possible cooperation on combating to the coronavirus pandemic, a government spokesman said.

"The chancellor and the U.S. president agreed to remain in close contact and to exploit possible cooperation avenues," the spokesman said in a statement, giving no further details.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018