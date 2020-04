This content was published on April 30, 2020 8:23 AM

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellery's Chief of Staff Helge Braun is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff said on Thursday that social distancing measures in Europe's largest economy would "certainly" be extended until May 10 for the time being.

Helge Braun told broadcaster n-tv a larger discussion about further steps to ease the lockdown would happen on May 6. Some shops have already reopened.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)

