This content was published on March 25, 2020 11:57 AM

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement on the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2020. Michel Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is well, in close contact with her cabinet and holding international talks from home, where she is self-quarantining after coming into contact with an infected doctor, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The chancellor is well," Steffen Seibert told a news conference. "She is doing her work, as I said previously, from home, she is in constant close contact with all members of the cabinet and her staff and she is also conducting international discussions from home."

He reiterated that Merkel would undergo a series of tests, adding: "If there are developments we will tell you."

Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative, her spokesman said on Monday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018