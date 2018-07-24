External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 24, 2018 12:25 PM Jul 24, 2018 - 12:25

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds the annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss Syria, the situation in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine, Germany's deputy government spokeswoman said. The meeting, agreed last week by Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin, was also attended by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the head of Russia's military general staff Valery Gerasimov, said the spokeswoman in a statement. No further details were given. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters