This content was published on April 23, 2019 6:07 PM

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his team members react following the announcement of the first exit poll in a presidential election at his campaign headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Ukraine's newly elected president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and invited him to Germany, a German government spokeswoman said.

Zelenskiy won the election on Sunday and is expected to take office next month.

"The chancellor congratulated him on the electoral success. The result of the democratic elections gives him a strong mandate," government spokeswoman Ukrike Demmer said in a statement.

"The chancellor emphasised that the (German) government will continue to actively support Ukraine on the path of reform and in its right to sovereignty and territorial integrity," she added.

Merkel and Zelenskiy agreed to keep in close contact.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alison Williams)

