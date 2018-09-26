External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 26, 2018 12:29 PM Sep 26, 2018 - 12:29

German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a conference about the equal living conditions between urban and rural areas in Berlin, Germany September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke (reuters_tickers)

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not hold a vote of confidence, her spokesman said on Wednesday, after her conservatives cast out long-standing ally Volker Kauder as head of the parliamentary party. "A clear no," Steffen Seibert told a news conference when asked if Merkel would hold a vote of confidence. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Madeline Chambers) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters