This content was published on April 16, 2020 2:28 PM

FILE PHOTO: Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention and Promotion, attends a news conference, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Thursday said its health experts have recommended the country extend its current anti-coronavirus measures until May 30.

But Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said restrictions could be eased in some parts of the country where there are no coronavirus cases or very few incidents of transmissions by May 17.

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

