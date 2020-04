This content was published on April 4, 2020 2:15 AM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry said on Friday that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler)

