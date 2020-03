This content was published on March 22, 2020 2:19 AM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican health authorities said on Saturday that there are 251 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico, 48 more cases than a day earlier.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

