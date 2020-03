This content was published on March 27, 2020 2:21 AM

The screen of a thermal scanner that detects the temperatures of passengers at the security check inside a subway station is seen, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 585 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 475 the previous day, as well as two more deaths, a health ministry official said on Thursday.

A total of eight people have died from the virus in Mexico.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

