MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of registered coronavirus infections in Mexico rose on Thursday to 164 from 118 a day earlier, a senior health ministry official told a news conference.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)
An elderly couple wearing protective masks arrives at the TAPO bus terminal after Mexico registered its first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mexico City, Mexico March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf(reuters_tickers)
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The number of registered coronavirus infections in Mexico rose on Thursday to 164 from 118 a day earlier, a senior health ministry official told a news conference.
(Reporting by Dave Graham)