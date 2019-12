This content was published on December 30, 2019 3:52 PM

FILE PHOTO: Maria Teresa Mercado Perez, Mexico's ambassador in Bolivia is seen at the Bolivia's foreign minister building in La Paz, Bolivia, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Manuel Claure

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it had instructed its ambassador in Bolivia to return to Mexico to ensure her safety, after Bolivia's government declared her a "persona non grata."

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Añez on Monday ordered Mexican Ambassador Maria Teresa Mercado and a number of Spanish officials to leave the country within 72 hours.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram