This content was published on March 27, 2020 2:11 PM

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval rating has dropped below 50% for the first time in a daily tracking poll by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky, according to data published on the website of newspaper El Economista on Friday.

The poll, which is conducted for the newspaper, showed Lopez Obrador's rating had dropped to 49.6% from 50.1% a day earlier.

Lopez Obrador, whose approval rating stood at 80% barely a year ago in some surveys, has suffered a sharp drop in popularity during the past few weeks due to discontent over his handling of several issues, including the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

