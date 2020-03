This content was published on March 28, 2020 2:13 AM

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask is pictured on the Paso del Norte international border bridge, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday said it had registered 717 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 585 the day before.

The ministry also said there had been 12 deaths overall from the virus in Mexico, up from eight a day earlier.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

