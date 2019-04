This content was published on April 23, 2019 11:09 PM

Workers install temporary tarpaulins to protect Notre-Dame Cathedral from rain damage, a week after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France, April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican cement maker Cemex said on Tuesday that it will help to reconstruct France's Notre-Dame cathedral, which lost its roof and iconic spire in a massive fire this month.

The company said in a statement it would match donations made by its employees and assist in rebuilding efforts with various products and services, including through its research centres in Paris and Biel, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

