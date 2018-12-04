External Content

December 4, 2018

Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (reuters_tickers)

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he is in favour of the free market and that the market cannot be regulated by decree, amid questions about how he will manage Latin America's second largest economy. "You cannot regulate the market by decree ... I am in favour of the free market," said Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel)

