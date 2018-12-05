Mexico's president says he will likely speak with Trump on migration
Mexico's new President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds a news conference at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido(reuters_tickers)
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will very likely speak with U.S. President Donald Trump in coming days on migration.
Lopez Obrador, who took office on Dec. 1, told a press conference his government is monitoring the situation at Mexico's northern border city of Tijuana, where Central American migrants are aiming to enter the United States.
