This content was published on March 17, 2020 8:52 PM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Supreme Court said in a statement on Tuesday it will suspend its regular court activities from March 18 to April 19 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

