This content was published on March 24, 2020 2:56 PM

FILE PHOTO: A general view off the Paso del Norte International Border bridge as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, as taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, 23 March 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will suspend all public and private gatherings for a month to contain the spread of coronavirus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular news briefing, Lopez-Gatell said Mexico has seen an increase in non-imported coronavirus cases and the government will step up mitigation measures.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes and Anthony Esposito)

