This content was published on January 6, 2020 2:49 AM

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry on Sunday urged Venezuela to allow the leadership of the National Assembly to be democratically elected in accordance with the constitution.

Venezuela's socialist government installed a new head of Congress on Sunday after armed troops blocked opposition legislators from entering parliament, in a move condemned by dozens of nations as an assault on democracy.

