MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday his government will arrest Ovidio Guzman, a son of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, provided there is an arrest warrant and that the public is not put at risk.

The younger Guzman was briefly detained last week in the northwestern city of Culiacan, but released after officials realized they were outmatched in gun battles with drug gangs that broke out across the city.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Dave Graham)

