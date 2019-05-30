BUDAPEST (Reuters) - There is minimal hope to find more survivors in the Danube river after a boat carrying South Korean tourists capsized on the flooding Danube in the Hungarian capital on Wednesday, a spokesman for the national ambulance service said.

"As an ambulance spokesman, I am not inclined to say there is no hope, so I would rather say there is a minimal chance (to find more survivors)," Pal Gyorfi told state television on Thursday.

There are still around 20 people missing.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters