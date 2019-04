This content was published on April 22, 2019 10:26 PM

People stand outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A moderate earthquake shook buildings in Mexico City on Monday, sending people running into the street for safety, but authorities said there were no initial reports of damages.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the 5.4 magnitude quake struck on the border of the southern states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, about 100 miles (160 km) southeast of the beach resort of Acapulco, at a depth of 13 miles (21.6 km).

The head of Mexico's civil protection agency, David Leon, told local television there were no initial reports of damage or injuries. The head of the agency's Mexico City division, Myriam Urzua, said shaking was felt in several areas of the capital.

In parts of Mexico City, people ran out into the streets when they felt the shaking. Mexico's national seismological service originally registered the temblor at 5.7 magnitude.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Sharay Angulo, Daina Beth Solomon and Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

