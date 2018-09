External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on September 28, 2018 8:36 AM Sep 28, 2018 - 08:36

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency BMKG said. The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at a moderate 6.1 and a relatively shallow 18 km. Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami killed 226,000 people in 13 countries, including more than 120,000 in Indonesia. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; editing by Nick Macfie) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters