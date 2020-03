This content was published on March 13, 2020 1:04 PM

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova will suspend all flights to European destinations from Sunday for two weeks to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Ion Chicu told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

There are six confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the eastern European country, with no deaths recorded.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)

