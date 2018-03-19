More than 3,500 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta on Monday - TASS
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh(reuters_tickers)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 3,500 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta region on Monday, the TASS news agency said citing Russia's Defence Ministry.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Reuters