This content was published on March 19, 2018 7:58 AM Mar 19, 2018 - 07:58

An elderly woman sits in a wheelchair in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh (reuters_tickers)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - More than 3,500 people left Syria's Eastern Ghouta region on Monday, the TASS news agency said citing Russia's Defence Ministry. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Schmollinger)

