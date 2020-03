This content was published on March 13, 2020 2:41 PM

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco on Friday suspended all flights and passenger ship traffic to and from France, the state news agency said.

Morocco earlier suspended trips with China, Italy and Algeria.

(Reporting by Ahmed El Jechtemi; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Jon Boyle)

