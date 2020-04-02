This content was published on April 2, 2020 5:47 PM

FILE PHOTO: A police officer wearing a protective mask walks across Red Square, after the city authorities announced a partial lockdown ordering residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during snowfall in central Moscow, Russia March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday that a partial lockdown and other restrictions introduced to halt the spread of the coronavirus would remain in place until May 1.

Residents of Moscow, the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, have since Monday only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food or medicine nearby, get urgent medical treatment, walk the dog or take out the rubbish.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)

