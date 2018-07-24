External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 24, 2018 10:53 AM Jul 24, 2018 - 10:53

KABUL (Reuters) - Multiple explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, with two confirmed to have been caused by rockets that hit a residential area of the city, wounding at least four people, officials said. The cause and exact location of a third blast were not immediately clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility. The blasts came two days after a suicide bomber killed at least 14 people near Kabul airport, an attack claimed by Islamic State. Despite growing speculation about peace talks with Taliban militants, security officials have warned that violence is likely to increase ahead of parliamentary elections due in October. (Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Nick Macfie) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters