External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on May 24, 2018 12:23 AM May 24, 2018 - 00:23

CAIRO (Reuters) - Multiple people were killed or wounded in a blast in Iraq's capital Baghdad, state TV al-Iraqiya said early on Thursday. The blast occurred in the Shula district, in northwest Baghdad. (Reporting by Hesham Hajali; Editing by Raya Jalabi and Sandra Maler) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters