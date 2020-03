This content was published on March 14, 2020 9:49 AM

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Multiple rockets fell on Saturday morning inside Iraq's Taji military base that houses U.S.-led coalition troops, for the second time in a week, security sources told Reuters.

An Iraqi colonel inside the base told Reuters he heard at least 10 rockets hit the base and said he could now hear sirens blaring.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Frances Kerry)

