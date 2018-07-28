External Content

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

This content was published on July 28, 2018 12:40 PM Jul 28, 2018 - 12:40

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Munich airport said on Saturday that a security breach forced a temporary shutdown of Terminal 2, resulting in 200 flight cancellations. The terminal was shut between 6:47 and 11:44 Central European Time (CET) (0447 and 0944 GMT). Flights resumed at 2 p.m. CET, the airport operator Flughafen Muenchen GmbH said in a press release. It did not go into details of the reported security breach. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Heinrich) Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.

Reuters