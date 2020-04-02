BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO foreign ministers welcomed North Macedonia as the alliance's newest member on Thursday, ending a long process that included a change to the country's name.

"We welcome North Macedonia as NATO's 30th ally," NATO foreign ministers said in a statement following a video conference, which North Macedonia's minister was part of as a full member.

North Macedonia raised its flag at NATO headquarters in Belgium earlier this week.

NATO members signed an accord last year allowing the ex-Yugoslav republic to become the 30th member of the U.S.-led military alliance, after a deal with Greece ended a long dispute over its name. Macedonia changed its name to North Macedonia.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, editing by Ed Osmond)

