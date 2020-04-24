FILE PHOTO: Captain Brett Crozier addresses the crew for the first time as commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt during a change of command ceremony on the ship’s flight deck in San Diego, California, U.S. November 1, 2019. U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch/Handout via REUTERS

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In an extraordinary reversal, the U.S. Navy has recommended reinstating the fired captain of the coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, whose crew hailed him as a hero willing to risk his job to safeguard his sailors, officials said on Friday.

The Navy's top leaders made the recommendation to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier on Friday to U.S. Defense Mark Esper, just three weeks after Crozier was relieved of command after the leak of his letter calling on the Navy for stronger measures, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon did not respond to a request for comment.

The officials said Esper was taking time to consider the recommendation.

Sources say Crozier is one of the at least 840 sailors from the Roosevelt's 4,800-member crew who have tested positive for the coronavirus, effectively taking one of the Navy's most powerful ships out of operation.

Crozier was fired about three weeks ago by the Navy's top civilian, Thomas Modly, against the recommendations of uniformed leaders, who suggested he wait for an investigation into the letter's leak.

Modly's decision to fire Crozier backfired badly, as members of the crew hailed their captain as a hero in an emotional sendoff captured on video that went viral on social media.

Embarrassed, Modly then compounded his problems by flying out to the carrier to ridicule Crozier and question his character in a speech to the Roosevelt's crew, which also leaked to the media. Modly then resigned.

The disclosure of the Navy's recommendation, which was first reported by the New York Times, came just hours after the Pentagon announced that at least 18 sailors aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

It was another blow to the military as it faces fallout over its handling of the Roosevelt, raising additional questions about whether the safeguards in place to protect U.S. troops are sufficient.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Sandra Maler and Jonathan Oatis)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes