This content was published on May 28, 2019 10:10 AM

Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections in the semi-autonomous region in Erbil, Iraq September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - Regional lawmakers elected Nechirvan Barzani as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a spokesman for the regional parliament told Reuters on Tuesday.

Barzani, who had been serving as regional prime minister, won 68 votes from the 84 lawmakers present. The regional legislature has 111 seats in total.

He is the nephew of the previous and only other holder of the office, Masoud Barzani.

(Reporting by Azad Lashkari; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)

