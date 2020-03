This content was published on March 17, 2020 10:20 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is displayed on a mobile screen as he gives a speech in which he discusses the current situation regarding the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and explains the necessity of the measures taken, in Nijmegen, Netherlands March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - The Netherlands will bar all non-EU travellers from entering the country, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told national broadcaster NOS after a video conference with other European Union leaders amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

In a separate move the Dutch foreign minister advised all Dutch nationals against travel abroad unless it was strictly necessary.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Sandra Maler)

