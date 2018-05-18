New explosion heard inside Syria's Hama airport - state media
BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion was heard inside Syria's Hama airport on Friday after a series of explosions were heard near it, Syrian state media reported, without elaborating on the cause of the blasts.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor based in Britain, said earlier that explosions were heard near Hama's military airport and in Hama city.
