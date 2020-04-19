This content was published on April 19, 2020 11:37 AM

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The new Slovak government will focus on fighting corruption, improving economic competitiveness and restoring people's trust in the state, the cabinet said in a programme declaration that it approved on Sunday.

The document is the basis for an initial vote of confidence in parliament - a constitutional requirement within 30 days of a government taking offfice - which will start debating the plans on Monday.

"Despite the current (coronavirus) crisis, cleaning up of Slovakia and promised changes must not wait... It is the most ambitious plan how to make Slovakia better," said Prime Minister Igor Matovic.

The four-party coalition government led by Igor Matovic, 46, took office on March 21 amid a national emergency in the euro zone country caused by the new coronavirus outbreak.

Matovic's politically amorphous Ordinary People (PLANO) party won the February election with a quarter of votes on a wave of discontent with alleged corruption, unseating the centre-left Smer party which ruled the country of 5.5 million for 12 of the past 14 years.

Matovic has stressed he does not want to take Slovakia on a path of clashes over rule of law with Western partners as its neighbours Hungary and Poland have done.

The manifesto said the cabinet would aim to achieve a balanced budget by 2024 if the economy recovers from the crisis caused by COVID-19.

This year, the previous government forecast a deficit of 0.49% of gross domestic product but that had already been in question due to pre-election spending pledges. Finance Minister Eduard Heger said that the country was set to run a record deficit this year but estimates would be published later.

Slovakia had closed borders to most travelers, shut schools and most shops and has so far been among the least affected European countries. It recorded 1,161 cases of the coronavirus and 12 deaths as of midnight on Saturday.

But economic costs for the country whose key industries such as carmaking are extremely dependent on international trade are heavy.

OLANO formed a centre-right coalition with three more parties; the eurosceptic Sme Rodina (We Are Family), the economically liberal SaS (Freedom and Solidarity) and conservative-leaning Za Ludi (For the People).

The coalition controls 95 out of 150 seats in parliament which means it can make changes in the constitution such as reforming the justice system.

(Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

