FILE PHOTO: Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organised by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow, Russia March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Additional U.S. sanctions damage bilateral ties between Moscow and Washington but Russia's financial system is resilient to external pressures, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed another round of sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain, the White House said on Friday.

"Russia's economy has already proved to be resilient to external restrictions in recent years," Siluanov said.

He added: "With regard to the public debt and corporate debt, we are confident that the financial system we have created allows us to meet the needs of the budget and enterprises in borrowed resources."

The U.S. State Department said in a statement https://www.state.gov/imposition-of-a-second-round-of-sanctions-on-russia-under-the-chemical-and-biological-weapons-control-and-warfare-elimination-act that with the new round of sanctions Washington will oppose the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Russia by international financial institutions.

(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

