CHIRSTCHURCH (Reuters) - New Zealand on Saturday called off a national remembrance service marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on Christchurch mosques due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The event, to be held in Christchurch on Sunday, was expected to attract a large crowd, with many travelling from around New Zealand and from overseas.

“This is a pragmatic decision. We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

New Zealand confirmed its sixth case of COVID-19 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

