WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Tuesday confirmed that it has 40 new cases of coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed and probable cases infected with the virus to 155.

Six people are now in hospital and in stable condition, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.

Four of the total number of cases have been treated as community transmission, he said. There have been no deaths in the country so far.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters