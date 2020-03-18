This content was published on March 18, 2020 1:23 AM

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, all related to people who had recently travelled overseas, the health ministry said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The new cases take the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 20.

New Zealand implemented tough border restrictions on Saturday asking everyone arriving in the country to self-isolate, and has banned big public gatherings to control the spread of the virus.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue)

