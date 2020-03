This content was published on March 19, 2020 1:17 AM

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Thursday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus linked to overseas travel, taking the total number of infections to 28.

The Ministry of health said one of the new cases is in hospital, while others are at home and self-isolating.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018