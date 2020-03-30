This content was published on March 31, 2020 12:38 AM

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand is extending the state of national emergency for a further seven days to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Minister of Civil Defence Peeni Henare said in a statement.

The initial declaration on March 25 lasted seven days and can be extended as many times as necessary.

"Extending the State of National Emergency ensures we have all the resources, support and powers we need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Henare said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

