This content was published on March 27, 2020 2:16 AM

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Nicaragua has registered the Central American country's first death from coronavirus, an HIV-positive person with multiple health conditions, the health ministry on Thursday

The country has registered one other instance of the virus.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez)

