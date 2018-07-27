Nigeria replaces commander of fight against Boko Haram - army spokesman
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria has replaced the commander of the fight against the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, an army spokesman said on Friday.
Major General A.M. Dikko will be the fourth person at the helm of the counter-insurgency in little more than a year.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Reuters