ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria has replaced the commander of the fight against the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, an army spokesman said on Friday.

Major General A.M. Dikko will be the fourth person at the helm of the counter-insurgency in little more than a year.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

