ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's government is committed to ensuring that Saturday's presidential election will be free, fair and peaceful, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a televised address on Thursday.

He also said Africa's biggest economy was back on the path of "steady growth" after emerging from the 2016 recession. Buhari's main opponent in the election is Atiku Abubakar, a businessman and former vice president.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and James Macharia; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Alison Williams)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters