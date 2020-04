This content was published on April 27, 2020 8:25 PM

FILE PHOTO: A security guard wears a face mask during a nationwide lockdown, as Nigerian authorities struggle to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Abuja, Nigeria April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria will begin a "phased and gradual" easing of more than four weeks of lockdowns on May 4, President Muhammadu Buhari said in an address on Monday.

Lagos and Ogun states, and the federal capital territory of Abuja, entered lockdowns to tame the spread of the new coronavirus on March 30.

(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Chris Reese)

