This content was published on March 12, 2018 6:50 PM Mar 12, 2018 - 18:50

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's presidency said on Monday it plans to negotiate for the release of 110 girls abducted from a school in the northeastern town of Dapchi last month rather than use a military option. In an emailed statement, the presidency said it was working with international organisations and negotiators to ensure the girls, taken by suspected Boko Haram Islamist militants, were released unharmed. They were kidnapped on Feb. 19. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram and Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Reuters