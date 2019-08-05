This content was published on August 5, 2019 7:39 AM

People look on at the damage left by a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

CAIRO (Reuters) - Nineteen people died and 30 were injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said early on Monday.

There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo's Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.

It triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of the nearby National Cancer Institute, the health ministry said.

Egypt's public prosecutor is investigating the incident, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed, Alaa Swilam and Mahmoud Reda Mourad, Writing by Nafisa Eltahir and Nadine Awadalla; editing by John Stonestreet)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram